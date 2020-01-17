2 arrested in Lafayette after murder victim’s debit card used at nearby Village Pantry

Posted 11:58 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:07PM, January 17, 2020

Thomas Loveless (left) and Matthew Mace (right) - booking photos provided by the Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) have arrested two men in connection with a December homicide investigation.

Police said Thomas Loveless, 28, and Matthew Mace, 29, were arrested Friday on felony murder charges after an investigation by LPD detectives and the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit.

According to police, LPD responded to the 600 block of Alabama Street in downtown Lafayette in reference to death around 2:00 p.m. on December 13, 2019.

Officers found Charles Sandefur, 57, deceased at the scene.

According to WLFI, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office found 54 stab wounds on Sandefur’s body, and that he appeared to have been dead for several weeks.

During the investigation, detectives found that the Sandefur’s debit card was used less than a mile away at the Village Pantry on South 4th Street.

On Wednesday, police arrested Loveless and Mace for fraud in connection with the investigation.

LPD said Loveless and Mace were arrested on felony murder charges Friday.

