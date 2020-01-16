× IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox to retire this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Bobby Cox is planning to retire from his post as commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA).

The IHSAA says Cox’s retirement will be effective on Aug. 1.

Cox, 63, joined the IHSAA in 2000 as an assistant commissioner and became the head commissioner on Feb. 1, 2011.

“It has been an honor to serve as Commissioner of this great organization,” said Cox. “I will take away fond memories and a sense of accomplishment on behalf of our member schools and thousands of Hoosier students knowing that education-based athletics remains vitally important and relevant in our state.”

The IHSAA says during Cox’s tenure as Commissioner, they had unprecedented advances in numerous areas all with the intention of further strengthening the IHSAA’s brand and trumpeting the many values and benefits of participation in education-based athletics.

Among Cox’s accomplishments are helping finalize a deal with the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever to become the presenting sponsors of the boys

and girls basketball state tournaments, and overseeing the creation and formation of the IHSAA Foundation in 2015.

“Perhaps most special to Cox was the Association’s embrace of the Champions Together initiative, a partnership with Special Olympics Indiana which established the newest state tournaments in Unified Track and Field (2014) and Unified Flag Football (2018). The two sports allow students with and without intellectual disabilities to compete together in a team setting for their school,” the IHSAA said in a release.

Officials are working on the details of a plan to search for a new commissioner. That plan will be presented to the IHSAA Executive Committee in February.