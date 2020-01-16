Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 57 ‘Colts 2019 Player Awards’

Posted 4:31 pm, January 16, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a few weeks to reflect, it’s time to give out awards for the 2019 season.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins each make their case for who deserves to be named the Colts’ Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player and Most Disappointing Player.

They also look ahead to next season by naming their top candidates for 2020 Bounce-Back Player and 2020 Breakout Player.

The crew also discusses the surprise retirement of Panthers’ All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly and how star players stepping away in their prime could become a trend.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

