Chase for the Championship | Clemson rises with key wins in conference play

Posted 6:30 pm, January 16, 2020

Clemson kicked off ACC play by dropping their first three games. But in the last week, the Tigers defeated No. 3 Duke and N.C. State at home. What could match a win against the Blue Devils? Breaking a 60-year-old losing streak.

The Tigers won for the first time ever against North Carolina in Chapel Hill over the weekend. A loss that left Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams saying it was the lowest point in his coaching career.

Duke’s chance to rebound from their loss at Clemson is a matchup with No. 11 Louisville in Durham.

