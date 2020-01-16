91-year-old Indy woman celebrates end of therapy by doing the jitterbug

Watch live: House presents articles to Senate to begin Trump’s impeachment trial

Posted 10:46 am, January 16, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 91-year-old Indianapolis woman ditched her walker for her dancing shoes.

Julia Lewis is a longtime resident of Magnolia Springs Southpointe. She recently returned from a hospital stay and graduated from therapy services with Golden Age. She told the staff, “You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!”

And that’s exactly what she did!

Julia loves dancing, and she dances all the time.

Julia told CBS4 she’s never taken dance classes. “That’s just what we did when we were young,” she said.

She started dancing as a teenager, and she loves dancing to anything by Elvis.

Thanks to Magnolia Springs Southpointe for sharing this video with us!

Photo of Julia Lewis dancing courtesy of Magnolia Springs Southpointe

