2 in custody following Thursday police chase on I-65

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Two people are in custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Southwest District officers pursued the stolen vehicle on I-65. When the chase ended, two people were taken into custody.

We are working to learn more information about this incident, including the people's names, what charges they may be facing and the circumstances around the chase. We will provide that information once it becomes available.