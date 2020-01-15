× State Board of Education returns control of 3 charter schools to IPS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools will regain control of three charter schools.

During a session Wednesday, the Indiana State Board of Education voted to return Emma Donnan Middle School, Emmerich Manual High School and T.C. Howe Community High School to IPS control.

The vote was 6-2.

IPS had proposed closing Howe Community High School, turning Manual High School over to the Christel House Academy and inviting two charter school providers to run Emma Donnan School.

“IPS is committed to an efficient enrollment process for Howe students as they begin choosing other existing IPS-managed or Innovation Network schools to attend for the next school year; a smooth transition for Manual students with Christel House Academy; and a thoughtful selection process with Adelante Schools and Phalen Leadership Academies for Emma Donnan,” IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said in a statement.

IPS said it will hold a series of family and community meetings for all three schools ahead of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Everyone from our district administrators to our school-based engagement team members will be working closely with staff, students and families from all three schools to make sure they understand next steps,” Johnson said.