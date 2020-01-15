× NASCAR Xfinity Series to run road course at IMS during Brickyard 400 weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Exciting news for race fans! We’re learning new details about this year’s Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

IMS Owner Roger Penske and IMS President Doug Boles announced the details at a press conference Wednesday morning.

It’s the first year the Brickyard 400 will occur over the 4th of July weekend.

The entire weekend, July 3 – 5, will be packed with activities, including the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race at IMS, sponsored by Pennzoil.

The road course race is scheduled for July 4, and it will include portions of the oval.

“As we’ve seen in recent years, road course racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series provides some of the most thrilling action of the entire season, and we are excited to bring it to an iconic venue like Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Operations and International Development, said.

The 27th annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, July 5 on the 2.5-mile IMS oval with all of NASCAR’s biggest stars competing for one of the most prestigious victories in motorsports.

Additionally, Florida Georgia Line will perform July 4, there will be fireworks, a lineup of gourmet barbecue vendors, and infield camping.