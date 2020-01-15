Muncie reeling from Tyler administrations financial issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. -- The city of Muncie is more than three million dollars in the red. Back in October, former Mayor Dennis Tyler told us, “all of it’s being rectified.” At the time multiple accounts were overdrawn by a total of $250,000 dollars.

Now the new administration is finding troubles that are resurfacing from the past as they try to move forward.

"We went in and discovered that there are 18 accounts that ended the year 2019 in a negative status,” said Mayor of Muncie, Dan Ridenour.

The most shocking part about this is that some of the accounts have been overdrawn since 2015. Those include the local roads and streets, the Muncie Police Department and Mayor’s edit fund.

"It's not about the city paying its money it’s about putting the money in the right places,” said Ridenour.

We sat down with Ridenour and the new City Controller Trent Conway, who is assisting with the crunching of numbers.

"We're asking questions to see if people know why the funds are negative and we're digging in where we need to,” said City Controller, Trent Conway.

They are questioning whether the members under Tyler’s administration did their jobs properly.

"We have found items that needed to be submitted for reimbursement back as far as 2015. So clearly we have a problem,” said Ridenour.

Back in October former City Controller, Kevin Nemyer sat down with us to explain the reimbursement process. “You spend city money then you turn in your receipts your invoices and you’re reimbursed. And the way they always operate in that position of being overdrawn for a while,” said Nemyer.

However, Ridenour’s administration has now found that some of that paperwork was not completed.

We asked Ridenour, if he believes these actions are negligence on the prior administration’s behalf.

"It's certainly not the ideal way. The state board of accounts had been in and indicated that these were some issues and they did not get addressed,” said Ridenour.

If accounts don’t get reimbursed spending will have to be cut in five departments. But, Ridenour says they're committed to locating the paper trails to know where the money went.

In some instances, they’ve already had to tell some people they simply cannot pay them because they don’t have the funds. Ridenour says they've put in several new processes, steps, and procedures to make sure there are proper requirements every department is following to prevent this in the future.