Indianapolis woman arrested and charged following deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is behind bars following a deadly hit-and-run.

The fatal hit-and-run took place last month in an alley on Indy's near east side.

One week before Christmas, police were called to the scene between the 900 blocks of North Tuxedo Street and North LaSalle Street and found 35-year-old Amber Olvey dead.

The mother of two young kids had been hit by a car, but the driver did not stay on-scene.

“She's just got two kids that will absolutely miss her,” said the victim’s cousin Rozella Clark. “She'll never get the spend the rest of her life with her children.”

Exactly four weeks after the fatal crash, Amber's cousin and father are relieved to know police arrested and charged 25-year-old Breanna Poe with failing to stay on the scene of a deadly accident.

After the crash, witnesses told police they saw Poe get out of her car, look at the victim and then drive away.

“If she got out and looked, then why did she just not stay there?” said Clark.

Prosecutors claim Poe, who lives in a home adjacent to the alley, had been driving on a suspended license.

Court documents reveal that Poe told police she was driving her boyfriend's damaged car on her way to a gas station and went through the alleyway.

According to the affidavit, Poe eventually confessed to the crime and told police, “She didn’t notice the person until she was right in front of the car. She slammed on the brakes and slid over the victim. She got scared when she hit the lady and left.”

Poe said the car's headlights were not very bright, and that she had to drive fast to get the car to shift because of the damage, when she saw someone laying in the alleyway.

Whatever her reason for fleeing, Amber's family reminds all drivers they have a moral and legal obligation to stop if they killed someone else's loved one.

“No matter what the case is, stop! Help who you hit. Call the police or paramedics. Stop and stay,” said Clark.

The suspect remains in the Marion County jail. She’s being held on a $20,000 bond.