× Indiana veterans participate in campaign drawing attention to women in the military

Women veterans living in Indiana have become the newest faces for a national campaign that celebrates them and their service.

The veterans got their pictures taken today by a special photographer with the VA. The photos will be posted online as part of the “I am not invisible” project.

The campaign hopes to ignite conversations around women veterans and raise awareness for the contributions they make to our country. We spoke with one veteran who says women in the military often fall into the distance because they weren’t assigned to combat before 2016.

“It’s time to address that issue and to say that females, or women, or ladies, however you want to say it, are a part of the war effort,” Rhonda Seward, a U.S. Army veteran said. “Cus women we are not invisible. We are significant in the military. We are significant in society and in our communities.”

The VA wants to use those pictures for upcoming events at the Indiana War Memorial. The photos will represent the 32,000 women veterans who call Indiana their home.