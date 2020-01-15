× Dangerous driving conditions as fog takes over Wednesday

Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am Wednesday. We’ll still have fog through lunchtime but the most dense and dangerous fog will be within that advisory time period. Give yourself extra time to drive this morning because it really is dangerous. Visibility is pretty close to zero in much of Central Indiana, Indianapolis included, and roads are really tough to be on. Stop signs will sneak up on you so drive cautiously and be extra aware. Temperatures are chilly this morning but highs will again get into the low 50s. A few sprinkles are possible today but nothing widespread or heavy is anticipated. A couple hundredths of an inch is all I’m forecasting but we will have more rain over the weekend. Thursday looks sunnier but COLDER as we drop back to more normal temperatures with highs back into the 30s. Friday is going to bring the potential for a dusting of snow but Friday night any snow changes to rain, washing away that snow and creating a slushy mess and more mud…ugh. Sunday will get partly sunny but we’ll start the day cold in the teens with highs in the 20s and we’re stuck with the 20s for the start of next week.