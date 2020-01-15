Find school closings and delays here

Dangerous driving conditions as fog takes over Wednesday

Posted 5:56 am, January 15, 2020, by

Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am Wednesday.  We’ll still have fog through lunchtime but the most dense and dangerous fog will be within that advisory time period.  Give yourself extra time to drive this morning because it really is dangerous.  Visibility is pretty close to zero in much of Central Indiana, Indianapolis included, and roads are really tough to be on.  Stop signs will sneak up on you so drive cautiously and be extra aware. Temperatures are chilly this morning but highs will again get into the low 50s.  A few sprinkles are possible today but nothing widespread or heavy is anticipated.  A couple hundredths of an inch is all I’m forecasting but we will have more rain over the weekend. Thursday looks sunnier but COLDER as we drop back to more normal temperatures with highs back into the 30s. Friday is going to bring the potential for a dusting of snow but Friday night any snow changes to rain, washing away that snow and creating a slushy mess and more mud…ugh. Sunday will get partly sunny but we’ll start the day cold in the teens with highs in the 20s and we’re stuck with the 20s for the start of next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.