102-year-old man to retire title of oldest state employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana's oldest state employee is calling it quits at 102 years old.

Bob Vollmer is a land surveyor for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). At his age, he's older than the Indiana DNR itself. His mother lived to be 108, and Vollmer says his body is telling him it's time to hang it up.

“I guess your body tells you when it's time to go,” said Vollmer. “Doctors tell me that's one reason I’m still going. I got good lungs.”

Vollmer joined the DNR after spending time on ships during World War II. It was there he got the inspiration for his lifelong career.

"One of the officers got on a bridge with a sextant, and a wristwatch," Vollmer said, adding that the officer was charting their position through the looking glass. "Of course later on I just realized that’s part of surveying.”

Along his career, Vollmer got into some dangerous situations, especially when out doing encroachment cases. He says people can get heated when they believe part of their property line may be impacted. One of his cases, put him face to face with a connection of one of Chicago's most notorious gangsters. He tells that story in the video below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vollmer will report to work for the last time on February 6, which is pretty special for him.

“That's the day the war was over, that’s the day I got married,” Vollmer said smiling.

When he finally punches out, Vollmer wants to devote himself to reading and farming. He also plans to take trips to some of the South Pacific islands he was on during the war.