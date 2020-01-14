× Willie Nelson concert announced by Brown County Music Center

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center (BCMC) has announced a performance by music legend Willie Nelson as part of its 2020 inaugural lineup.

According to a BCMC release, Nelson’s concert is set for Tuesday, April 28.

Nelson released a new studio album in 2019, titled Ride Me Back Home. Described as a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time’s inescapable rhythms.

According to BCMC, many of these new songs will be added to his classic catalog in the newly announced performance.

BCMC said Nelson is at a creative peak in his career, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m. and will be available at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will also be available in person at the venue box office (200 Maple Leaf Blvd).

The new Brown County Music Center is continuing a successful run of bringing in nationally known performers and hosting local events, and offers an intimate experience with the farthest seat from the stage being only 106 feet away.

