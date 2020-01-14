× Tracking wet weather

A little foggy this morning but more fog is expected tonight. We continue to track this brief break from wet weather today with a dry Tuesday forecast. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s this morning but we’re going to be much above average by this afternoon! Highs will reach the low 50s today, continuing our pattern of above average temperatures that we’ve seen since the start of the month. We’ll see some clouds today but some moments of sunshine are expected. Not much rain expected Wednesday but a few light showers are expected. Totals will be less than a tenth of an inch so not anticipating problems because of the forecast. you may want your umbrella Wednesday but will probably be fine running through the light showers most of the day. Thursday will be colder (normal) as we return to the 30s. Friday is really the day to watch at this point as we are tracking snow! It’s too early in the forecast to put out official snow totals but all things considered snow totals should stay on the low end and any snow that does manage to accumulate will likely be washed away by the rain that will fall on Saturday. The second half of the week will be much colder as we dip into the teens Saturday night and struggle through the 20s on Sunday. The start of next week looks to stay below average… which we deserve after such a mild winter thus far.