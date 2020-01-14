× Silver Alert: Police searching for missing Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Deborah R. Gray, 52, of Greenfield.

The Greenfield Police Department (GPD) is currently investigating Gray’s disappearance from the Indianapolis area.

Police said Gray was last seen on Tuesday, January 7 at 12:00 p.m.

She is described as being 5′ 2″ tall, 130 lbs, with brown hair with blue eyes.

Gray was last seen driving a black 2019 Nissan Frontier truck with Florida license plate JKSF93.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Deborah R Gray, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.