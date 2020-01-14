Report: Remains of Ohio teen who disappeared Dec. 20 recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio – The body of an Ohio teen who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 20 has reportedly been recovered.

Police sources told WJW that Harley Dilly’s remains have been located. No further details were available ahead of a 12 p.m. news conference about the case.

Dilly, 14, was last seen on Dec. 20 as he left for school between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. He never arrived. A reward was offered for information leading to his return.

On Dec. 30, Port Clinton police said 75 law enforcement agencies had searched approximately 150 acres using helicopters and K-9 units.

Monday night, there was a heavy police presence at an unoccupied home on E. 5th Street—right across the street from where Dilly lived with his family. It's unclear if investigators found anything inside the home.

Police Chief Robert Hickman was seen walking out of the family's home early Tuesday morning. Shortly after that, all police vehicles in the area left the scene.

WJW, citing sources, said Tuesday morning searches for nearby landfills had been called off.