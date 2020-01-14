Police say Seymour woman used stolen credit cards to bond out inmates

Jodi L Messer (Photo//Jackson County Jail)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Seymour woman faces preliminary charges after police say she bailed out four inmates using stolen credit card information.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said it received a report of four inmates being bonded out using stolen cards. One of the inmates knew they were bonded out using a fraudulent card.

An investigation led police to Jodi Messer, 29 of Seymour. Police say Messer took photographs of corporate credit cards while she was working for a local hotel. She used these photos to bond the inmates out using two separate cards. The department said she charged around $16,000 to the cards.

Messer was preliminarily charged with four counts of forgery and theft. The inmate that knew about the fraudulent cards was also preliminarily charged with forgery and theft.

All of the inmates that were bonded out using the stolen cards were apprehended and their bonds revoked.

