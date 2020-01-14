Police looking for help identifying Carmel robbery suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say used a credit card stolen during a carjacking.

The Carmel Police Department said the suspect used the stolen card at a business in Indianapolis and Speedway. The card was taken at gunpoint during a carjacking in Carmel on January 3.

Police believe the suspect may be dring a white Ford Taurus. Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call Detective Willie Collins at 317-571-2538 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

