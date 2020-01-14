× Organizations get federal funding to combat homelessness in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four organizations are getting help to support their part in reducing homelessness in Indiana.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the funding Tuesday. This includes $1,658,493 combined for Centerstone Indiana Inc., Indiana University Health Bloomington, Inc., and Shalom Community Center, Inc in Bloomington; $220,191 for LifeSpring, Inc. in Jeffersonville; and $56,148 for Blue River Services, Inc. in Corydon.

U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth says the funding helps the providers facing housing issues in their neighborhoods.

“Lack of access to safe and affordable housing continues to be a problem across the country in rural and urban communities alike,” said Rep. Hollingsworth. “I’m thankful for this investment in solving the crisis so all families can put a roof over their heads.”

The funding is a part of $23,770,934 in the Continuum of Care Grants program.