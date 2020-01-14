WATCH LIVE: 2020 State of the State address

Fog expected to develop Tuesday night

Posted 7:01 pm, January 14, 2020, by

Moisture from last weekend will aid the atmosphere in producing fog Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Image from Grand Park Sports Complex at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Image from Grand Park Sports Complex at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

While skies were clear late Tuesday afternoon, you may have noticed a haze along the horizon.  The haze was forming from moisture at the Earth’s surface.  The moisture is even more evident under the lights early Tuesday evening at Grand Park Sports Complex in Hamilton County.

Fog should continue to appear and thicken through the evening and overnight.

Computer model projection of visibility in miles Tuesday night.

Some areas of fog Wednesday morning could cause schools to delay the start of the school day.

Computer model projection of visibility in miles Wednesday morning.

BIG CHANGES FOR WEEK’S END

I continue to track upper-level energy that is located over the eastern Pacific Ocean Tuesday evening.

Upper-level energy over the Pacific Ocean will aid in developing a storm later this week.

Upper-level energy over the Pacific Ocean will aid in developing a storm later this week.

Not much has changed from Monday evening’s thoughts concerning how the upper-level energy will impact central Indiana this weekend – bringing rain, a little snow, wind, and falling temperatures – with one exception.  There remains some question as to how quickly moisture arrives in the Hoosier state Friday.  Computer models are slowing the progression of the moisture, meaning precipitation may not start to fall until later Friday afternoon/evening.  The later the precipitation starts the higher chance for the precipitation to start out as sleet before changing back to rain as warmer air at the surface arrives.  Stay tuned!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.