Fog expected to develop Tuesday night

Moisture from last weekend will aid the atmosphere in producing fog Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

While skies were clear late Tuesday afternoon, you may have noticed a haze along the horizon. The haze was forming from moisture at the Earth’s surface. The moisture is even more evident under the lights early Tuesday evening at Grand Park Sports Complex in Hamilton County.

Fog should continue to appear and thicken through the evening and overnight.

Some areas of fog Wednesday morning could cause schools to delay the start of the school day.

BIG CHANGES FOR WEEK’S END

I continue to track upper-level energy that is located over the eastern Pacific Ocean Tuesday evening.

Not much has changed from Monday evening’s thoughts concerning how the upper-level energy will impact central Indiana this weekend – bringing rain, a little snow, wind, and falling temperatures – with one exception. There remains some question as to how quickly moisture arrives in the Hoosier state Friday. Computer models are slowing the progression of the moisture, meaning precipitation may not start to fall until later Friday afternoon/evening. The later the precipitation starts the higher chance for the precipitation to start out as sleet before changing back to rain as warmer air at the surface arrives. Stay tuned!