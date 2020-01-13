Source: Assistant GM Ed Dodds sticking with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It appears a key component in the Indianapolis Colts’ personnel brain trust is staying put.

Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds, Chris Ballard’s right-hand man, is not expected to pursue the vacant general manager’s position with Cleveland. The Browns were granted permission to interview Dodds, and that was expected to occur, but a source with knowledge of the situation said Dodds “most likely’’ will turn down the opportunity.

Dodds, the source added, wants to continue working with Ballard and the Colts’ personnel staff to return to the team to a championship-level. There’s always a chance Dodds decides otherwise, but that is not the expectation.

The Browns recently hired Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to replace fired Freddie Kitchens.

Dobbs has been involved with the NFL for 17 seasons, the last three with the Colts when he joined Ballard’s staff. He’s in his second season as assistant GM and widely is considered one of the league’s rising GM candidates.

Prior to coming to Indy, Dodds spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. His path first crossed with Ballard at Texas A&M-Kingsville

