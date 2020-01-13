Police: Drunk driver traveling at high speeds on I-65 was missing a tire

Posted 6:14 am, January 13, 2020, by

Photo courtesy of Sgt. John Perriner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say an intoxicated man is off the roads this morning thanks to an alert driver.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said someone called 911 this morning to report a possible intoxicated driver on I-65. He was traveling at a high speed driving with only three times.

ISP troopers caught up with the man pickup truck three miles later on I-70 near the Keystone Avenue exit.

Perrine says the driver was arrested for DUI.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.