Plea deal allows truck driver who caused deadly I-465 crash to plead guilty but mentally ill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A truck driver accused of killing three people in a deadly crash last year agrees to plead guilty but mentally ill.

Bruce Pollard is charged with three counts of reckless homicide following the fatal wreck on I-465 that killed a mother and her twin babies.

The suspect’s mental health has been a question from the moment he was arrested. According to court records, he initially showed no remorse for killing three people.

Prosecutor say Pollard caused the deaths of 29-year-old Alanna Koons and her 18-month-old twins, June and Ruby.

The mother and toddlers were in their car on I-465 last July when prosecutors claim Pollard got distracted reaching for iced tea and crashed into them.

State police investigators claim Pollard didn't notice traffic had slowed for construction and caused a chain reaction crash.

Last year Pollard's attorney filed this motion seeking a psychiatric exam, after claiming his client showed signs of mental illness.

“He continues to ask for his mom. He acts almost childlike. He says, ‘Am I going to get the chair?’ I assured him we don't have the electric chair in Indiana,” said Jack Crawford in August 2019.

While doctors eventually ruled Pollard competent to stand trial for reckless homicide, a plea agreement now calls for the truck driver from Missouri to be sentenced to 3 to 9 years in state custody.

“It would seem to me all parties have agreed this person does have some issues,” said attorney Jess Mendes.

Attorney Mendes isn't connected to Pollard's case, but explains that by pleading guilty but mentally ill, Pollard will get psychiatric treatment and will not be released until he serves his punishment.

“A lot of people are under the misunderstanding that if you plead guilty but mentally ill, a lot of people perceive they’ll get treatment and be released. That is absolutely not the case,” said Mendes.

While the plea deal has been signed by the defense and the prosecution, ultimately the judge still has the final approval.

Both prosecutors and the Koons family did not comment on the deal today.