Indianapolis teacher’s aide fired after accusations of exchanging drugs with student

Posted 4:24 pm, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 04:25PM, January 13, 2020

Ben Davis University High School (Photo By Google)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A teacher’s aide at an Indianapolis high school has been fired after allegations that they exchanged drugs with a student.

The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township says they were made aware of the allegations involving a teacher’s aide at Ben Davis University High School on January 9 and immediately contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services and their school police department.

The school district says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department became involved in the investigation the following day, and they are fully cooperating with investigators, as well as continuing to “monitor the well-being and educational needs of the student involved.”

The identity of the teacher’s aide has not been released as charges are yet to be filed.

CBS4 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as the situation develops.

