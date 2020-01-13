× Franklin College president fired following sex crime-related arrest in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin College fired its president following a sex crime-related arrest in Wisconsin.

According to officials at Franklin College, President Thomas J. Minar was taken into custody in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for “use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful materials.”

He was released from custody on bond and forbidden to have direct contact with minors unless supervised. He was also told to stay off social media, the college said.

Franklin’s Board of Trustees Executive Committee immediately severed ties between Minar and the school.

“The Franklin College Board of Trustees is stunned by this event,” the college wrote in a statement. “This is the first such incident the Board has been made aware of regarding Dr. Minar, and the Board is fully committed to cooperating fully with Wisconsin authorities and working to ensure the safety of our campus community.”

The school has launched its own investigation into Minar’s conduct while he was president.

Minar announced last June that he planned to step down as president in June 2020, and a search had been underway for a replacement. He’s served as college president since 2015 and was the college’s 16th president.

Lori Schroeder, provost and dean of the college, will serve as interim president until the board appoints an acting president as it looks for a permanent replacement.