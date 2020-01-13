Flood Warnings continue as weather gets quieter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flood warnings remain in effect for many area rivers. The White River is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening. We'll get a couple days of dry weather to give us some recovery time from the three and a half inches of rain we had over the last couple of days. We broke daily records both Friday and Saturday so I'm glad we'll have a bit of a break from the rain here. We are tracking an active end to the week, though, so the break isn't too long. Gloomy Monday ahead but at least we'll stay dry. Average highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s and today's high of 46 will feel pretty good for January. We've been above average every day so far this month! Interesting for January. Highs Tuesday will also be above average by more than twenty degrees. Partly sunny for our Tuesday so it really does look like a nice day! Looking forward to it! A couple of light showers will fall on Wednesday but rain totals are staying minimal at this point. Thursday will be sunny but colder! And by "colder" I mean "exactly how it should be in January. It should still actually be about a degree above the average so no complaints here. Much more active Friday and Saturday. This late week low is going to give us meteorologists a tough time so bear with us as we nail down the numbers as we get closer.