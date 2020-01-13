× Boil water advisory in effect for Indiana American Water customers in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana American Water has issued a boil water advisory for all Noblesville customers after an equipment malfunction at the White River North water treatment facility caused a loss of pressure.

Noblesville customers are advised to boil tap water for about three minutes before using it to drink or cook, but the tap water is fine for washing and bathing, according to IAW.

The company says repairs have been made and the treatment facility is back online. They are in the process of obtaining samples throughout the distribution system to determine if the water meets regulatory drinking water standards.

The advisory will be in effect for roughly 24 hours, and customers will be notified when the advisory has been lifted, IAW says.

Additional information on boil water advisories is available on the company’s website

Customers can call the Indiana American Water Customer Service Center at 1-800-492-8373 or visit the website for the latest updates.