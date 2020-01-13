× 2 found shot, killed in vehicle parked in Greentown general store lot

GREENTOWN, Ind. — Two people have been found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked in a Casey’s General Store parking lot in Greentown, according to the Greentown Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Casey’s General Store near 9000 East 00 North South for a welfare check.

Officers arrived to find a deceased man and woman inside a vehicle.

An investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.