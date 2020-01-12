Silver Alert issued for 9-year-old girl missing from South Bend

Posted 12:03 pm, January 12, 2020, by

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl missing from South Bend, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says Terrisha Bennett was last seen on foot at 2 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as standing 4′ 11″ tall, weighs 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Bennett is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.