× Flood Warnings will continue for central Indiana rivers this week

Two to four inches of rain soaked central Indiana from Thursday night through Sunday morning. Indianapolis set single-day rainfall records on Friday and again on Saturday. Flood Warnings continue on area rives and stream and water is near bank full and currents are faster than normal for this time of year. Water levels will stay high through Wednesday and flooding will ease later in the week. In the meantime, all waterways should be avoided. The good news is that we will get a chance to dry our for the next 48 hours.

Clouds will stay with us and temperatures will rise in the 40s on Monday. Sunshine will prevail Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Another chance for rain will come our way on Wednesday and again on Friday. Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Saturday.

2-4″ of rain soaked central Indiana late last week.

We have had almost 4″ of rain this month.

Flood Warnings continue on area rivers.

Flood Warnings continue on area rivers.

January is off to a mild start.

Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

We’ll have a chance for more rain on Wednesday.