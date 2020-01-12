Deadly shooting on northwest side becomes Indy’s 10th homicide of the year

IMPD is investigating the city's 10th homicide of the year in a residential neighborhood on the northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An adult man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred on the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting after 911 operators received a call for help just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found the man suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound inside a home.

EMS personnel pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

Investigators have at least one person in custody for questioning. It’s unclear if that is a suspect or witness in the shooting.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.

