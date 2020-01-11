× Lawrence police investigating after two employees shot during restaurant robbery attempt

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police say two people have been shot during an attempted robbery at a Korean restaurant located along Pendleton Pike.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday when three males wearing masks and dark clothing entered the Bando Korean Restaurant, located at 8015 Pendleton Pike, through the establishment’s backdoor.

Police say two adult employees were shot by the masked suspects after encountering the individuals in the rear of the building. The employees wounds are not life-threatening, according to police, being shot in their “lower extremities.”

After shooting the employees, police say the three suspects fled back out the rear door through which they’d entered the restaurant.

Lawrence police set up a perimeter upon arriving to the scene and a K9 officer was called to try and track down the would-be robbers. Unfortunately, police say the search was unsuccessful.

Several customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but Lawrence Deputy Chief of Police Gary Woodruff said it was fortunate the shooting didn’t occur in an area that could’ve had more innocent casualties.

“Thankfully, this whole confrontation took place in back of the restaurant. They never made it into the sitting area where the customers were,” Woodruff said.

Lawrence police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

“Anytime three individuals are involved in a incident like this, somebody knows something. Make that call and stop these dangerous individuals from doing something like this again,” Woodruff said.