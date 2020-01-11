× Head-on crash in Johnson County leaves Bargersville man dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man died in a head-on crash in Johnson County early Saturday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that occurred on Division Road, just west of State Road 135.

Police say shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a black Jeep Wrangler crashed into a white 2004 GMC pick-up truck.

Investigators say the Jeep, driven by 48-year-old Tina Marie Isley, crossed the center line of Division Road and collided head-on into the truck driven by 42-year-old Robert T. Shirley.

Shirley, of Bargersville, had to be extricated from his truck and was pronounced dead on scene by EMS personnel.

Isley, of Morgantown, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a possible fractured ankle.

Robert T. Shirley was on his way to work in Indianapolis at the time of the crash.

Investigators say they believe alcohol played a role in the accident and are waiting for toxicology results for confirmation.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says as soon as the investigation is complete and the lab results are in the case will be sent to the Johnson County Prosecutors Office for possible criminal charges.