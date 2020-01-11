Crash on I-65 north split closes all northbound lanes of traffic

Posted 12:36 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 01:13PM, January 11, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash that closed all northbound lanes on I-65 Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-65 northbound near the I-70 split just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.

INDOT advises that all lanes northbound are closed while crews respond to the crash. The left two lanes of westbound I-70 are also closed.

People should seek alternate routes as they travel northbound on I-65 near mile marker 112.4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.