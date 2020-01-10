× Suspect arrested in connection with deadly New Year’s Eve shooting on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Belmont Avenue and St. Claire Street around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31. They discovered a man had been shot; the victim was taken to an area hospital.

During the investigation, police discovered a second shooting scene near the intersection of Michigan Street and Traub Avenue. Officers found a man and woman had been shot at the location; the woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 59-year-old Eddie Brown.

On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Christopher Barksdale on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about the case should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIP (8477).