Iowa commit Tony Perkins shines on the court with Coach Keefer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Tony Perkins is one of four high school boys basketball players in Indiana committed to a Big Ten Basketball program.

The Lawrence North High School star has signed to play for the University of Iowa starting next year.

While the senior is considered one of the best players state-wide, he happens to be learning from one of the greatest high school basketball coaches of all-time. Jack Keefer is in his 44th season leading the Wildcats.

"Tony is one of those guys a coach wants," Keefer said with a smile. "He's an ultimate team man. He could probably score more points each game, but he leads us in assists most of the time."

Perkins describes his relationship with Keefer as though it is a family affair.

"I would say, like father-son," Perkins said.

Keefer agreed.

"He's probably the only one who's got enough nerve to correct me," Keefer said. "I'll call a play and, it will be wrong. He says, 'coach, that's not what you mean.' I'll say, 'you're right, Tony. That's wrong.'"

Watching and learning is a two-way street for this pair. Perkins could follow in Keefer's footsteps. He says he plans to major in sports education at Iowa.

"I'm really interested in learning in sports medicine and coaching and becoming a coach and trainer and helping other kids," Perkins said.

Perkins received interest from several mid-majors across the Midwest, but Perkins was connected with Iowa through Keefer, who had a connection with an assistant coach.

"When I was down there, I was having fun with the guys," Perkins said. "They told me how I would fit in and I said, 'yeah, I would most definitely fit in.'"