IMPD asks public for help with finding 69-year-old man with dementia

Posted 9:06 am, January 10, 2020, by
Clifford Browning

Clifford Browning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 69-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Clifford Browning lives with his girlfriend in the 5300 block of North Capital Avenue. He takes medication for dementia, and he should not be driving.

Around 6 a.m. his girlfriend heard the garage door and ran outside to see him driving away in a blue  2015 Volkswagen Golf with license plate 303BOV.

His girlfriend says she does not know where he would be going, but she said there’s a possibility he’s driving north. He does not have a cell phone with him.

He has grayish brown hair, brown eyes, and he’s 6’4″ tall.

Police ask anyone with information to call the missing person unit at 317-327-6620 or 317-327-3811.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.