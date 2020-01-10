Grammy-nominated artists coming to Fountain Square’s HI-FI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three 2020 Grammy-nominated stars will soon be taking the stage at Fountain Square’s highly acclaimed HI-FI.

The 400-capacity concert and special events venue southeast of downtown has shows set for Best New Artist Nominee Yola on January 18, Best New Artist Nominee Black Pumas on January 20, and Best Traditional Blues Album Nominee Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on March 15.

HI-FI said it’s not the first time they’ve hosted Grammy-nominated artists. Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Chiders, Portugal. The Man, Greta Van Fleet, Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Deafheaven, and Anderson East are among many breakouts who have hit the HI-FI stage in recent years.

A spokesperson for HI-FI said in a release:

“HI-FI has received numerous accolades, including ‘Best Music Venue in Indianapolis’ and has become a fan-favorite due to it’s intimate setting and incredible sound quality. HI-FI has had a long history of introducing Central-Indiana music fans to the best new artists and bringing them to Indianapolis. Fans love the discovery aspect and often regard the venue as one of the top places to discover tomorrow’s stars.”

The Fountain Square hotspot is located at 1043 Virginia Ave #4 in Indianapolis.

Tickets for all three shows are on sale now at hifiindy.com.

HI-FI said concert-goers must be 21 years of age or older to enter the venue with no exceptions.

Here is all the info on the upcoming Grammy-nominated artists, provided by HI-FI:

YOLA – BEST NEW ARTIST NOMINEE

January 18 | $20 | Doors at 8 p.m. | Tickets available here.

Walk Through Fire, the debut album from Yola, establishes her as the queen of country soul from the first note. The Dan Auerbach–produced album is a contemporary twist on a traditional sonic tapestry of orchestral strings, fiddle, steel, and shimmering tremolo guitars. Walk Through Fire is a career-defining and genre-bending release from one of the most exciting emerging British artists in music today. Yola’s arresting vocals captivate with sincere tales of heartache and loves lost, forgotten, and broken.

BLACK PUMAS – BEST NEW ARTIST NOMINEE

January 20 | $20 advance, $22 day of show | Doors at 7 p.m. | Tickets available here.

GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, of Black Pumas, had recorded some instrumentals in his Austin studio, and he started looking around for a vocalist — enter Eric Burton. The results of that inauspicious beginning can now be heard on the self-titled debut album from Black Pumas, the group that Quesada and Burton assembled, which has become one of the year’s most anticipated projects. Described as “Wu-Tang Clan meets James Brown” by KCRW, Black Pumas were the winner of Best New Band at the 2019 Austin Music Awards.

CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM – BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ARTIST NOMINEE

March 15 | $20 advance, $22 day of show | Doors at 7 p.m. | Tickets available here.

Once a generation, a blues artist comes along who not only reminds mainstream audiences how deeply satisfying and emotionally moving the best blues music can be, but shakes the genre to its core. With both eyes on the future and the blues in his blood, 20-year-old guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is set to take the music world by storm with the May 2019 release of his debut album, KINGFISH.