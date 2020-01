× Deadly single-vehicle crash under investigation in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A person died in an early morning crash in Shelby County, investigators say.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near State Road 9 and Woodridge Drive.

The driver who died in the crash was the only person inside the vehicle, police said.

The sheriff’s department said the crash remains under investigation.