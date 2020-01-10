× After violent start to 2020, Indianapolis police join city officials in prayer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials and law enforcement came together in prayer Friday following a violent week in Indianapolis.

The inaugural Pray for our City was at the city-county building Friday afternoon. During the event, participants prayed for blessings over the city and the coming year.

Since the start of the new year, there have been nine homicides in Indianapolis. Officers have only arrested someone in one of those cases. Police are calling the amount of violence troubling.

“God is going to work through our minds to come up with solutions, and to curb violence and bring down the homicide numbers, the murder numbers, but we know who is ultimately in control,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said.

According to Mayor Joe Hogsett, 2019 saw a decline in homicides. This was a first for the city in a decade.

“We have to thank on one hand, our brave police officers,” Hogsett said. “Since returning to community focused beats, our officers have been forging relationships with the families they are sworn to protect and to serve.”

The IMPD says it continues to invest in efforts to address violence and build trust with the community. In 2020, the department says it will remain focused on growing the police force, connecting individuals in need with wraparound services, leveraging technology to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime in the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and providing connections to treatment over incarceration for those suffering from mental illness and addiction.