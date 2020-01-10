× More heavy rain, gusty winds expected this weekend

Flood Watch from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday

With over an inch and a half of rain Indianapolis set a single-day rainfall record on Friday. More rain is likely this weekend, with the heaviest rain falling overnight through Saturday when thunderstorms are possible. Winds will gust up to 40 mph this weekend and an additional 1-2″ of rain is likely before the rain changes to a snow showers late Saturday night. Snow showers will continue Sunday with no accumulation expected. Our soil is saturated due to snow recent snow melt and rain and flooding will be likely this weekend through early next week.

Indianapolis set a rainfall record on Friday.

More heavy rain is likely overnight through Friday.

We have a Flood Watch in effect through Saturday night.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms will move across the state Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild on Saturday.

An additional 1-2″ of rain is likely this weekend.

Winds will gust to 40 mph this weekend.

Rain will change to snow showers Saturday night.

Sunday will be colder with a few snow showers.