Soaking rains head for Central Indiana

No worries on radar this morning but we'll be watching for rain to develop over the lower Plains later today. That rain will eventually get to Central Indiana and bring us 2-4" of soaking rains. Timeline later in this post. No rain this morning or through the afternoon. The main concern Thursday morning is the cold! Wind chills are in the teens for many of us so scarf, gloves, and winter coat all needed. We have a warm front sliding through and that's priming our environment for all of the rain coming but first it brings us a very much above average high today! We'll actually manage to climb through the 50s by the afternoon, continuing with our above average winter we've had so far. Thursday is a good chance to get some Christmas lights down if you need to... only problem will be the wind so don't get up on any ladders. The beginning of a very wet stretch comes Thursday night. We could see isolated rain as early as 6pm but the more widespread rain arrives closer to midnight. Friday morning's commute will be difficult with widespread, often heavy, rain. Scattered showers continue through Friday evening. Another round of heavy rain will arrive on Saturday. Downpours will be falling on already saturated soil so a Flood Watch has already been issued. We're expecting 2-4" of rain to fall over this period. On the low end of that, minor flooding is expected. On the high end of that we will be dealing with major flooding. Flood prone areas need to be prepared for this system and anyone planning to travel Friday evening through Saturday will need to keep in mind that the rain could impact their plans. Don't ever drive through a water covered roadway. Remember what the National Weather Service reminds us: Turn around, don't drown. On the tail end of this system, temperatures will plummet, creating an environment that could support flurries. The accumulating snow will stay well off to our NW, though, so no shoveling in Central Indiana. A few showers are possible Thursday evening but most of the rain will fall after midnight. Right now the highest rainfall totals are lining up NW of Indianapolis, enhancing the flood threat towards Lafayette. All of us are expecting soaking rains and at least minor flooding is possible across most of Central Indiana. Temperatures are just going to soar over the next few days. A brief cooldown comes on Sunday but then we're back above average for the start of next week.