Police say homicide investigation underway after west side death

Posted 5:14 pm, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 05:22PM, January 9, 2020

File Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning on the city’s west side.

IMPD said just after 10:30 a.m. on January 9, officers responded to the 900 block of Westmore Drive after a 911 caller said they discovered a person believed to be deceased.

Police found an unresponsive adult female upon arrival and pronounced her dead at the scene.

An investigation found her injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD said homicide detectives responded, canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses.

Forensics teams also responded to assist in the identifying and collecting of potential forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

