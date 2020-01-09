Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 56 ‘Free Agent QBs & Grading Colts’ Rookies’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Undoubtedly, the biggest question surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this offseason revolves around quarterback.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins dive deep into the 2020 free agent quarterback market and even explore the possibility of the Colts acquiring a passer who may be available via trade.

The crew also takes a look back at Indy’s 2019 draft class and evaluates each player based on their rookie season.

The show wouldn’t be complete without touching on the news that a Colt will make their first Pro Bowl appearance as an alternate after an original Pro Bowl selection has been ruled out with injury.

