× Central Indiana expected to be hit with 2-5 inches of rain; crews prepare for potential flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews are preparing for the upcoming rainfall moving into Central Indiana. The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next few days that could lead to flooding.

It’s only nine days into 2020 and Mother Nature will be gifting us not with snow, but with some winter rain mixed in with the potential of below freezing temps.

“This weekend has a little bit of everything so we got full 2 days of rain it looks like and then it looks like temperatures might drop into Sunday morning,” DPW spokesperson Ben Easley said.

Starting this evening The Department of Public Works will have crews on stand by in case things start to get out of hand.

“Our crews are running rain routes. Those are specified key routes across the city that are known for high water and they may include some flood control infrastructure too,” Easley said.

Easley says Stormwater crews have been examining streets known to flood. He says some roads may become impassable and crews will close them off.

“One of the big misconceptions is that the road is still there and you really have no idea what’s underneath the water. The road could actually be gone or create weak spots,” Hamilton County EMA Executive Director Shane Booker said.

Hamilton County EMA Executive Director Shane Booker is urging Hoosiers to be prepared too.

“Folks that may be in a low-lying area, along streams, or along the river they need to pay special attention,” Booker said.

Hamilton County EMA is offering free sandbags to those who need them.

He says during any flood event it’s best to always be safe, so turn around don’t drown. He knows some people still may try to drive through a flooded street.

Both DPW and Hamilton County EMA say people at home can help with flooding by clearing debris and litter from neighborhood storm drains.

“Be a good neighbor and just walk down the street to the next few storms drains and get your neighbors as well,” Easley said.

Both organizations have a general idea of what Mother Nature will be bringing, but their main priority is to keep Hoosiers safe.

“We’re always planning for the worst but hoping for the best,” Booker said.

Hamilton County residents can pick up sandbags at the recycling center in Noblesville.

Other counties are offering sandbags but not all. It’s best to reach out to your local EMA office to see if they are.

In Indy, if you spot any trees down or flooded streets make sure you call the Mayor’s Action Center to report it at 327-4622.