A Flood Watch and several days of heavy rain are in the weekend forecast

Central Indiana will see three days of rain and then snow. We will have rain in the forecast from Thursday night through Saturday night. Light rain will intensify overnight with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Rain will continue through Friday and the heaviest rain will fall overnight through Saturday when gusty winds and thunderstorms are possible. 1-3″ of rain is likely before the rain changes to a snow showers before ending. Our soil is saturated due to snow recent snow melt and rain and flooding will be likely this weekend through early next week.

So far this has been a dry month.

