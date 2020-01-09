× 2 people killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were called to the 4500 block of North Irwin Avenue, between Shadeland and Emerson, around 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

IMPD says two people were found shot and killed inside an SUV. The crime scene is still active as police continue to investigate.

This story is developing.