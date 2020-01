× 1 person dead after shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person died Wednesday morning following a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Hardin Blvd., near West Morris Street and South Mickley Avenue, just before 8:30 a.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said a victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced dead.

This story is developing.