× New report says Pacers’ Oladipo will return to play against the Bulls on January 29

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It appears the Pacers will be getting some help soon.

Victor Oladipo tells the Stadium’s Shams Charania that he plans to make his return January 29 against the Chicago Bulls at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The two-time NBA all-star has missed the last year with a torn quad tendon he suffered last January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.